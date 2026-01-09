How climate change is reshaping Winter

Have you ever wondered why winter seems more unpredictable every year? Let’s take a closer look at how climate change is reshaping the season we once thought we knew. I’m Camille Goodman from Sacred Heart University’s Discovery Science Center and Planetarium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and this is Discovery Deep Dive.

Climate change refers to long-term shifts in Earth’s temperatures and weather patterns. Rising global temperatures—largely driven by increased carbon dioxide emissions—are disrupting those patterns, leading to more extreme and unpredictable weather, especially in winter.

This year, winter is expected to bring a mix of extreme cold and snowfall. That’s because of two major factors: a weak La Niña event in the Pacific Ocean and a strong polar vortex in the north. A weak La Niña allows cooler Pacific air to move eastward, increasing storm activity. At the same time, the polar vortex—an area of frigid air that normally stays near the poles—can dip south when it becomes entangled in the jet stream. Together, these forces could mean a colder, stormier, and potentially longer winter.

So, how can you prepare? Let your faucets drip slightly to prevent frozen pipes, allow your car to warm up before driving, and bundle up in warm winter clothing. And of course—don’t forget to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa.