Sound Bites: Affordable housing and shelters are coming to New Haven

The LIRR will continue rerouting trains from Grand Central Madison to the busier Penn Station.

A review of police records by the CT Insider showed at least four instances in which police provided vague testimony after using force, only for video to show a contradicting report later. In the cases , police initially omitted key information, including if force was used and about what happened.

White supremacist propaganda incidents in Connecticut increased by 115% between 2021 and 2022. The Anti-Defamation League recorded 207 incidents in 2022 and 96 in 2021. Nationally, there was a 38% increase in the same time frame.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to loan the New York Racing Association $445 million to redo the grandstand and clubhouse at Belmont Park. In return , the association would trade the Aqueduct facility, which sits on more than 100 acres of land next to JFK airport. If the state acquires the land, it could sell for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Bridgeport is requesting a new round of contractor bids for upgrades to the Total Mortgage Arena. In 2021 the city agreed to spend $28 million on the project, but bids came in higher. The venue is owned by Bridgeport and managed by the Bridgeport Islanders.

The Long Island Rail Road will continue rerouting trains from Grand Central Madison to Penn Station due to overcrowding. The MTA had expected Grand Central Madison to be busier. The 5:42 a.m. out of Ronkonkoma and the 7:54 a.m. out of Long Beach will go to Penn Station instead of Grand Central. The 7:31 a.m. to Hempstead and the 5:28 p.m. will leave from Penn Station instead of Grand Central.

New Haven Alders have voted to spend almost $5 million on affordable apartments and homeless shelters. The money will come from federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Brookhaven, Long Island town officials want to raise the minimum penalty for illegal dumping from $500 to $5,000. This comes as a contractor allegedly dumped demolition materials in a wetlands area of Mastic Beach.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has proposed a 50% budget cut to the state’s Tobacco Health and Trust Fund. Data from the American Cancer Society shows almost 5,000 people die from smoking in the state every year.