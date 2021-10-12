© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Comments from Republican state rep. comparing Lamont to Hitler receive bipartisan backlash

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut lawmakers in both parties have condemned remarks by a state representative comparing Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler.

Republican Anne Dauphinais of Plainfield and Killingly compared Lamont’s mask mandates and other public health measures to Nazi concentration camps and book burnings.

“A comparison like this really damages our state, our communities and is really hurtful to people who I represent and all people in the state of Connecticut,” said state Representative Geoff Luxenberg, who serves as deputy House majority leader.

Two top Republicans have also condemned Dauphinais’s remarks. GOP chair Ben Proto said it’s completely unacceptable to compare any present-day politician to Hitler.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said he hopes for a joint statement against the remarks with leaders of both parties. Luxenberg said he’d welcome a bipartisan statement.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDavis DunavinAnne Dauphinais
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More