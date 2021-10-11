© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Eastern Connecticut lawmaker stands by her comparison of Gov. Lamont to Hitler

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published October 11, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
State Rep. Anne Dauphinais, R-Killingly, during a hearing in 2019.
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
State Rep. Anne Dauphinais, R-Killingly, during a hearing in 2019.

A Connecticut lawmaker is standing by comments that compared Gov. Ned Lamont and his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic to Adolf Hitler.

Republican state Rep. Anne Dauphinais initially posted a comment on Facebook on Thursday night that called the Democrat “King Lamont aka Hitler.”

Dauphinais posted a longer comment on her Facebook page Friday night that mentioned Nazi concentration camps, book burnings and other actions under Hitler, interspersed with mentions of Lamont's mandates during the pandemic.

“This Governor, with the help of the one-party rule we have in this state right now, has taken dictatorial powers for himself for what will be almost 2 full years when this latest extension expires,” Dauphinais wrote. "Hitler too was a dictator enabled by the rule of the single Nazi party."

Max Reiss, Lamont’s communications director, called the comments “disgusting, repulsive and disrespectful to the history and memory of victims of the Holocaust,” the New Haven Register reported. An email message was left with Dauphinais on Sunday.

Dauphinais's district includes Plainfield and Killingly in eastern Connecticut.

Connecticut News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
