A union at a Long Island winery organizes under a new farm workers' workplace protection law

New York regulators certified the state’s first agricultural labor union at a winery in eastern Long Island.

Newsday reports that RWDSU Local 338 will represent a dozen farmworkers at Pindar Vineyards in Peconic. Union officials will now be able to negotiate benefits and participate in collective bargaining.

A 2019 state law allowed for farm workers to unionize to fight for workplace protections, salary raises and overtime pay.

The Pindar farm workers are seeking sick days and paid time off.