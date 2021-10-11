© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

A union at a Long Island winery organizes under a new farm workers' workplace protection law

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published October 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
wine-gb0d7aa933_1920.jpg
Image by congerdesign from Pixabay
/

New York regulators certified the state’s first agricultural labor union at a winery in eastern Long Island.

Newsday reports that RWDSU Local 338 will represent a dozen farmworkers at Pindar Vineyards in Peconic. Union officials will now be able to negotiate benefits and participate in collective bargaining.

A 2019 state law allowed for farm workers to unionize to fight for workplace protections, salary raises and overtime pay.

The Pindar farm workers are seeking sick days and paid time off.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen