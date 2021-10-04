© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Investigators are gathering evidence in allegedly improper Connecticut vaccine exemption scheme

By Clare Secrist
Published October 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT
Connecticut officials are investigating how many health care workers were granted COVID-19 vaccine exemptions from a local physician.

Dr. Sue McIntosh is accused of granting signed medical exemptions through the mail — without ever examining patients. She offered exemptions for COVID-19 and other vaccines, routine testing and masks.

The state’s public health commissioner ordered hundreds of long-term care facilities to turn over any exemption form signed by McIntosh by Wednesday.

The Connecticut Medical Board temporarily suspended McIntosh’s medical license until a hearing Tuesday.

