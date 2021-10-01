West Nile virus case in Bookhaven makes 2 this year in Suffolk County

A 50-year-old Brookhaven resident is the second person in Suffolk County to test positive this year for the West Nile virus.

Suffolk County health officials told Newsday that the resident has underlying health conditions and became sick at the beginning of September. They’re recovering at a rehab facility.

The virus is transmitted to humans from mosquito bites and can cause severe symptoms such as muscle weakness, vision loss and neurological problems.

Residents can report mosquito problems or stagnant pools of water where they breed by calling the county's vector control division at 631-852-4270.

Suffolk County reported that five people tested positive for the virus in 2020, along with three in 2019, and 11 in 2018, health officials said. Two deaths from West Nile were reported in 2017 in Suffolk, and three in 2010.