Connecticut News

Bridgeport official charged with child exploitation resigns

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published October 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

A Bridgeport zoning official has resigned three months following his arrest for child exploitation charges.

Micheal Nastu was arrested in June for allegedly attempting to have sex with a minor and receiving child porn.

He allegedly used the social media app “Kik” to send explicit images to an undercover FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old girl. He tried to get the agent to send images back.

Nastu tried to make plans to meet up with the agent, whom he thought was the girl, but backed out.

He was released on $100,000 bail and fired from his job in food service at an Easton school district, according to News 12. He is ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors.

