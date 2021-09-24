© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Escaped Long Island Bull Found After 3 Months On The Lam

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT
bull-918893_1920.jpg
Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay
/

Barney the bull had been on the run for three months on Long Island until he was finally found in Moriches this week.

An animal rescue advocate from New Jersey named Mike Stura set up a trap. Barney was eating hay from a feeding trough inside the corral when he was finally rescued on Wednesday.

Social media critics worried about the amount of time it took to rescue Barney.

Stura will now keep Barney safe at Skyland Sanctuary and Animal Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

