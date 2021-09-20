Norwalk Housing Complex Destroyed During Superstorm Sandy Rebuilt For Climate Change

Connecticut’s oldest public housing development has been fully rebuilt after it took extensive flood damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The restored $185-million complex is in Norwalk.

Washington Village was originally built in the early 1940s. The Norwalk Housing Authority with help of state and federal aid, as well as some private financing, demolished the buildings and rebuilt them to better withstand the impact of major storms. Governor Ned Lamont said it’s an example of what’s needed to provide climate change resilience in coastal Connecticut.

“Just a thought that this was underwater during Hurricane Sandy. And look at what we’ve been able to create by raising up this park, raising up the sidewalks, doing it right. I mean down in Florida you are paying thousands in flood insurance. So you pay if you don’t do it right,” Lamont said.

The new development is called Soundview Landing. It matches the original 136 public housing units, and includes another 137 non-public housing units which are a mix of affordable and market-rate units.