Animal Sanctuary Started In The Wake Of Sandy Hook Shooting To Reopen

An animal sanctuary dedicated to a child who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is reopening to the public and will host a series of family events this fall.

The Catherine Violet Hubbard Sanctuary opened in Newtown in 2015. It’s hosted events since then — but they’ve limited attendance since the pandemic began.

Catherine’s mother Jenny Hubbard runs the sanctuary. She said this fall marks their return to larger-scale events — one Sunday a month.

“To be able to open up programming again is incredible for us because it allows us to share Catherine’s message of being kind to all, all the creatures,” she said.

This Sunday’s event introduces kids to pollinators like bees and butterflies. They plan to help kids catch and tag monarchs with the help of experts.

The sanctuary plans to display birds of prey in October and offer a yoga class with goats in November.