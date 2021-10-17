-
An animal sanctuary dedicated to a child who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is reopening to the public and will host a series of…
-
Newtown, Connecticut, has released the first proposals for an official memorial to the 26 victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. They range…
-
Congress has sent President Donald Trump legislation that rolls back an Obama-era rule designed to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled…
-
Monday was the first day of class at the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut – the first day in nearly four years since the shooting…
-
This fall, students will return to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the first time since the 2012 shooting that killed 20 students and 6 educators. The…
-
Remington Arms is asking a Connecticut Superior Court yet again to stop a lawsuit against the company from going forward. The company is being sued for…
-
“Blame the victim. Blame the victim’s mother. Blame the victim’s family. Blame the victim’s neighborhood. Find somebody to blame instead of saying you…
-
A Connecticut Superior Court judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit against Remington Arms, the maker of the rifle used in the 2012 shootings at the…
-
A mural inside Newtown High School that paid tribute to victims of the Sandy Hook shooting rampage was created as a form of art therapy.But within two…
-
Michael Kehoe doesn't want his 37-year career with Connecticut's Newtown Police Department defined by one event, but that's difficult when your sleepy…