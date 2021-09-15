Remington Defends Issuing Subpoenas For Newtown Victims' School Records In Suit

Attorneys for Remington Arms are defending their move to subpoena the school records of children killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting.

Nine families of the victims are suing the maker of the gun used in the shooting. They said Remington marketed its military-grade weapons to civilians.

Remington’s move to subpoena victims’ records drew national headlines and criticism. But attorneys said in a court filing that the records are relevant in evaluating damages, and they said they’ve agreed to keep them private.

Remington once made guns in Connecticut. It filed for bankruptcy and was broken up and sold last year. The brand is now owned by Vista Outdoor.