-
A conspiracy theorist wants to intervene in a Connecticut Superior Court case between Newtown victims’ families and the gunmaker Remington Arms.Twenty-six…
-
Attorneys for Remington Arms are defending their move to subpoena the school records of children killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting.Nine families…
-
A federal judge says Remington Arms’ insurance will stay intact during its $159 million Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale, according to Hearst Connecticut…
-
Families of 2012 Newtown school shooting victims said bankruptcy should not shield gunmaker Remington Arms from their lawsuit. Joshua Koskoff represents…
-
The Supreme Court will allow a lawsuit against Remington Arms to go forward in Connecticut. The lawsuit was brought by family members of nine victims of…
-
The maker of the rifle used in the 2012 Newtown school shooting plans to appeal a Connecticut court ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling…
-
A trial date has been set for a lawsuit against Remington Arms brought by some of the families of victims and one survivor of the Sandy Hook Elementary…