Ida Slams Connecticut, Long Island As Heavy Rains Turn To Floods

A flash flood watch is in effect for Connecticut and Long Island as the remnants of Hurricane Ida sweep across the region. Tornado watches are also in effect for portions of southern Connecticut, and southern New York.

Heavy rainfall overnight turned into flash flooding, power outages and potential damage to homes and businesses near the coast.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Long Island and most of southern New York.

New York and Connecticut officials advise people to stay off the roads Thursday morning.

All Metro North service has been suspended due to flooding and downed trees on the tracks.

There is very limited Long Island Railroad into New York City. All trains to Atlantic Terminal have been diverted to Penn Station.

The New York City Subway System has extremely limited service. Most underground lines have been suspended.

Shore Line East in Connecticut is running a normal schedule.

Greenwich Public Schools are closed today because of the conditions.

Most other school districts in Connecticut have two hour delays this morning.

School officials say to check your district’s website for any additional information and delays.

As of 8:20 a.m. Thursday, more than 15,000 Eversource customers in Connecticut are without power. United Illuminating are reporting 2,000 outages in the state. Most of the remaining outages are in Hamden and Fairfield counties.

PSEG Long Island has 6,700 customers in the dark.

This is a developing story.