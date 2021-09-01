Tong: Eversource Should Pass Electricity Savings To Consumers

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said residents are paying too much for electricity. He filed a brief this week with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

Tong said Eversource ratepayers are charged far too much for electricity and Eversource shareholders reap the benefits.

He said Eversource’s costs have fallen, but these savings are not passed down to the consumers.

The brief asks regulators to consider cutting customers’ bills by 3% — a decrease of $125 million for Eversource revenue.