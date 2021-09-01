© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Tong: Eversource Should Pass Electricity Savings To Consumers

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
Office of the Connecticut Attorney General
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said residents are paying too much for electricity. He filed a brief this week with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

Tong said Eversource ratepayers are charged far too much for electricity and Eversource shareholders reap the benefits.

He said Eversource’s costs have fallen, but these savings are not passed down to the consumers.

The brief asks regulators to consider cutting customers’ bills by 3% — a decrease of $125 million for Eversource revenue.

Tags

Connecticut NewsWilliam TongConnecticutEversourceElectricityJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane