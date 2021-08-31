With Funding On The Line, Connecticut School Removes Indigenous Imagery From Walls

A high school in Litchfield, Connecticut, is working to remove all paintings of Native Americans from its building.

State law requires every school district to remove this imagery and change mascots to continue to receive certain state funding. These images have characterized Indigenous people in a disparaging and offensive way.

Wamogo Regional High School has had three paintings of Native Americans in its gymnasium since the 1980s. The most prominent is a six-foot-tall Indigenous tribal chief wearing a headdress.

The school’s name will not change. Wamogo takes the first two letters of each of the Connecticut towns in the regional school district: Warren, Morris and Goshen.