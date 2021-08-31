© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

With Funding On The Line, Connecticut School Removes Indigenous Imagery From Walls

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published August 31, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
A high school in Litchfield, Connecticut, is working to remove all paintings of Native Americans from its building.

State law requires every school district to remove this imagery and change mascots to continue to receive certain state funding. These images have characterized Indigenous people in a disparaging and offensive way.

Wamogo Regional High School has had three paintings of Native Americans in its gymnasium since the 1980s. The most prominent is a six-foot-tall Indigenous tribal chief wearing a headdress.

The school’s name will not change. Wamogo takes the first two letters of each of the Connecticut towns in the regional school district: Warren, Morris and Goshen.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
