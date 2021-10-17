People Of Color

-
New London’s Black community has a long history in the small Connecticut city, but it’s a history that’s little known and celebrated. Now, New London has…
Many Military Families Of Color Feel Unsafe In Their Own Communities. Some Are Trying To Change ThatWhile the military has become more racially diverse, a recent survey found some Black and Hispanic service members don’t always feel welcome off base, in…
Despite assurances from officials in Suffolk County that “historic” strides are being made to diversify the Long Island county’s predominantly white…
Black and Hispanic women make up about 25% of Connecticut's female population but make up over half of women arrested for domestic violence in the state…
The city of Bridgeport said it has hired an outside investigator to look into claims of racism in its police department.A Black officer’s group — called…
A high school in Litchfield, Connecticut, is working to remove all paintings of Native Americans from its building.State law requires every school…
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who manages the New York State Common Retirement Fund, said he’s using the fund’s investment power to promote…
The New Haven Police Department plans to hire and promote more officers of color, amid resident’s concerns about lack of diversity.Acting Chief Renee…
Connecticut will now provide student loan subsidies for educators who commit to serve in the state’s 33 highest need public school districts.Governor Ned…
The Census Bureau just released 2020 U.S. data and it shows Connecticut’s population grew and became more diverse over the last decade. Meanwhile, Long…