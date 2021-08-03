Report: Black, Hispanic Residents Overrepresented In Connecticut Criminal Justice Cases

An analysis of data released last week shows Black and Hispanic residents in Connecticut make up a disproportionate number of people in the state’s justice system.

Researchers with the state Office of Policy and Management and the Urban Institute reviewed more than 65,000 criminal cases from 2020.

Around 28% of the cases involved Black residents, who make up 11% of the state population. Hispanics were involved in 23% of the cases, and make up just 17% of state residents.

Reginald Betts is a member of the Criminal Justice Commission. He said the report shows what is already known — the criminal justice system is harsher on Black people.

The report does not specifically address the reason behind the racial disparities.