Prison Reform

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered the immediate release of 191 state prison inmates Friday. Under terms of a new parole reform law signed by Hochul, they are no…
An analysis of data released last week shows Black and Hispanic residents in Connecticut make up a disproportionate number of people in the state’s…
Democratic leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives said they do not have the votes to try and override a veto of a bill limiting how…
Officials say a center for formerly incarcerated people in New Haven, Connecticut, could help mitigate gun violence and other crime in the city.The center…
Former NBA star and UConn basketball player Caron Butler urges Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to sign a bill that would limit the use of solitary…
As the New York state Legislature’s session draws to a close, lawmakers are considering several criminal justice changes, including what’s known as the…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont rolled out a plan to invest $150 million in small businesses today. Connecticut nursing home workers are planning to…
Criminal justice advocates say they hope to build on victories in recent weeks like the legalization of adult recreational use of marijuana to gain more…
People who are incarcerated have their parental rights terminated at a disproportionately high rate in Connecticut. The rate is much higher among Black…
Should prisons be abolished? If they are, what would replace them? On the next Full Story, we conclude our two-part series on transforming criminal…