Blumenthal, DeLauro Celebrate COVID Grant Program For Arts Venues

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal praised the rollout of federal assistance for local theaters across Connecticut. It’s part of the new Shuttered Venue Operators Grant to help small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blumenthal announced last week that theaters like the Schubert in New Haven can get more relief from the Small Business Administration.

"There is still money in this program that can be allocated to sustain our performing arts and new and existing grantees. So, there is still a lot of headroom here,” Blumenthal said.

The Long Wharf Theatre and New Haven Symphony Orchestra also will receive the assistance.

Connecticut Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said that this relief will help performing arts venues continue to have a “transformative impact.”

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant will provide $16.25 billion in grants nationwide. DeLauro said that $90 million in support will be given to Connecticut venues like the Schubert Theater in New Haven.

"That is the vital importance of the arts and our live venues, they must be safeguarded. And thanks to the relief today, we celebrate these arts again," DeLauro said.