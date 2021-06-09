Cuomo Nominee Would Be First Woman To Head The MTA

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a historic nomination for the new chair of the MTA. If confirmed, Sarah Feinberg would be the first woman to head North America’s largest public transit system.

Feinberg would replace the MTA’s current chair Patrick Foye who is now CEO of Empire State Development. Before, Feinberg led the Federal Railroad Administration and New York City Transit.

Feinberg said there should be no higher priority than ensuring to bring ridership back to help the city’s economic recovery. Ridership for the MTA dropped more than 90% during some points of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo’s historic nominee needs to be confirmed by state lawmakers. The move comes as Cuomo battles sexual harassment allegations from multiple women.