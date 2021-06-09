© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Nominee Would Be First Woman To Head The MTA

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published June 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT
Interim President of the New York City Transit Authority Sarah Feinberg speaks during a news conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Monday, May 10, 2021 in New York.
Mary Altaffer
/
Associated Press
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a historic nomination for the new chair of the MTA. If confirmed, Sarah Feinberg would be the first woman to head North America’s largest public transit system.

Feinberg would replace the MTA’s current chair Patrick Foye who is now CEO of Empire State Development. Before, Feinberg led the Federal Railroad Administration and New York City Transit.

Feinberg said there should be no higher priority than ensuring to bring ridership back to help the city’s economic recovery. Ridership for the MTA dropped more than 90% during some points of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo’s historic nominee needs to be confirmed by state lawmakers. The move comes as Cuomo battles sexual harassment allegations from multiple women.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
