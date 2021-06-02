Rep. Zeldin Holds Anti-Mask Mandate Rally In Long Island

U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of eastern Long Island is calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to end all mask mandates for school students.

Zeldin, who is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination to run against Cuomo, held a rally outside of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s office in Hauppauge on Wednesday.

The state has lifted its requirement for children ages 2 to 5 to wear a face mask in day care settings and similar measures at summer camps.

Cuomo said schools in New York will reopen for full in-person learning in September.