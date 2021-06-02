© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Rep. Zeldin Holds Anti-Mask Mandate Rally In Long Island

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published June 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) held an “Unmask Our Kids” rally on Wednesday outside of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s office in Hauppauge.
COURTESY OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN LEE ZELDIN
/
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) held an “Unmask Our Kids” rally on Wednesday outside of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s office in Hauppauge.";s:3:

U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of eastern Long Island is calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to end all mask mandates for school students.

Zeldin, who is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination to run against Cuomo, held a rally outside of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s office in Hauppauge on Wednesday.

The state has lifted its requirement for children ages 2 to 5 to wear a face mask in day care settings and similar measures at summer camps.

Cuomo said schools in New York will reopen for full in-person learning in September.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen