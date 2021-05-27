© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Corrections Officer Fired Following Anti-Islam Post On Facebook

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 27, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT
prison_pixabay_160531.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A Connecticut corrections officer has been fired after sharing an anti-Islamic meme on Facebook. It showed four men hanging at a gallows, captioned with a hateful joke about Islam.

Farhan Memon is the chair of the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“Now that the department has taken action against this individual, it shows the department’s not going to tolerate this type of prejudice and bigotry among its officer community,” Menon said.

In a separate incident last month, a Muslim Corrections officer found a fake incident report targeting him with anti-Islamic language.

The Department of Correction said it had referred the incident to state police.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
