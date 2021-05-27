Connecticut Corrections Officer Fired Following Anti-Islam Post On Facebook

A Connecticut corrections officer has been fired after sharing an anti-Islamic meme on Facebook. It showed four men hanging at a gallows, captioned with a hateful joke about Islam.

Farhan Memon is the chair of the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“Now that the department has taken action against this individual, it shows the department’s not going to tolerate this type of prejudice and bigotry among its officer community,” Menon said.

In a separate incident last month, a Muslim Corrections officer found a fake incident report targeting him with anti-Islamic language.

The Department of Correction said it had referred the incident to state police.