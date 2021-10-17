-
Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health said former President Donald Trump’s so-called Muslim ban had an unexpected effect on Muslim Americans’…
A Connecticut corrections officer has been fired after sharing an anti-Islamic meme on Facebook. It showed four men hanging at a gallows, captioned with a…
Muslims in America are the subject of heated political debate, but they account for a very small number of elected politicians in New England. Enter…
Haris Durrani is a Dominican-Pakistani Muslim from Westport, Connecticut. Durrani co-founded the Muslim Protagonist Symposium at Columbia University to…
After weeks of closed-door meetings and public hearings, officials in Norwalk, Conn., have agreed to settle a two-year legal battle with a local Muslim…
A dispute over a mosque proposal in Norwalk, Conn., is now pending in federal court. City officials are considering a settlement agreement to end a legal…