Scientists Recorded Humpback Whale Song Off Long Island. Listen Here.

Scientists have released recordings of singing humpback whales off the coast of Long Island.

Scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society and several universities in New York captured the sounds using underwater recording equipment that was placed about 70 miles south of Long Island on the seafloor.

They said the recorders provided the opportunity to detect vocalizing whales year-round and help with visual surveys when humpback whales are seen feeding off New York and New Jersey.

The sounds were recorded for an earlier study but only recently analyzed for humpback sounds.