© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Scientists Recorded Humpback Whale Song Off Long Island. Listen Here.

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published May 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT
humpbackwhales_apjscottapplewhite_160727.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP

Scientists have released recordings of singing humpback whales off the coast of Long Island.

Scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society and several universities in New York captured the sounds using underwater recording equipment that was placed about 70 miles south of Long Island on the seafloor.

They said the recorders provided the opportunity to detect vocalizing whales year-round and help with visual surveys when humpback whales are seen feeding off New York and New Jersey.

The sounds were recorded for an earlier study but only recently analyzed for humpback sounds.

Tags

Long Island NewsscienceLong IslandHumpback WhalesClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist