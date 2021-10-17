-
The address for the Institute for Advanced Study is 1 Einstein Drive, named after undoubtedly the most famous scientist to work here.The campus lies amid…
Scientists have released recordings of singing humpback whales off the coast of Long Island.Scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society and several…
On Long Island, scientists will study how creating ultrasonic waves underwater could help combat toxic algal blooms that invade Lake Agawam in Southampton…
The Town of Greenwich, Connecticut, is honoring the late Dr. Saul Hertz, who 80 years ago today administered the first medical use of radio-iodine therapy…
A meteorite fell from the sky into a field in rural Connecticut more than 200 years ago. It didn’t cause much damage, but it did put American science on…
A Connecticut judge said two expert witnesses were unqualified to testify in court in a case that challenges guidelines requiring masks to be worn in…
On Long Island, Friday marked the project launch of a new facility at Brookhaven National Laboratory that will allow scientists across the globe to look…
Scientists sent a group of genetically-engineered super-strong mice to see if they’d keep their muscle mass in space orbit. They did — and it could lead…
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven will participate in a national project to develop nanotechnology that will help with food…
Scientists at Yale University are teaming up with the NBA to explore a new method of testing for COVID-19.They’re developing a test called SalivaDirect.…