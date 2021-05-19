Bridgeport Property To Serve As Staging Ground For Wind Turbine Construction

America’s first major offshore wind farm has signed a lease for property in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The company said it will be a staging ground to build wind turbines.

Vineyard Wind said they have leased two spots in Bridgeport. One is an office downtown that will serve as the headquarters for the company’s Connecticut-based Park City Wind project.

The other is a 15-acre parcel of land on Bridgeport Harbor. Vineyard Wind said they will build and store components for wind turbines at the site. And when the turbines are built, they will use the site as an operations and maintenance hub.

The federal government approved Vineyard Wind’s planned wind farm off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard last week.