Baffert Banned From Belmont Stakes, Other N.Y. Races During Doping Inquiry

The owner of the Kentucky Derby winning racehorse that failed a drug test last week is now suspended from entering any horses at New York racetracks while a doping investigation is underway.

Bob Baffert will not be allowed to stable or run any of his horses at Belmont Park on Long Island during the Belmont Stakes on June 5.

Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown, but had considered other races throughout the state.

The New York Racing Association said the decision upholds their integrity in thoroughbred racing and sports betting. Baffert’s lawyers say they are likely to appeal the suspension in New York.

His Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, tested positive for steroids during post race testing. Baffert has had five violations involving impermissible levels of medications in his horses over the past 15 months.