Report Shows Racial Disparity In Marijuana Arrests

Nassau and Suffolk Counties have the highest number of low-level marijuana possession arrests outside of New York City, but a report shows a racial disparity in who gets arrested.

The report says black and Latino people in Suffolk accounted for 66 percent of marijuana arrests in 2017. Minorities make up 29 percent of the population.

Nassau shows a similar disparity.

That is despite a federal survey that found white people are the most likely to use marijuana during their lifetimes.

The report was released by a coalition of groups who want New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to keep his promise to decriminalize marijuana statewide.