Brookhaven Surveillance Program Will Monitor Parks, Senior Centers

Brookhaven Town has launched a public surveillance program at parks and senior centers.

Town officials unveiled an $8 million public safety communications center last week.

The system will provide live surveillance footage from 350 cameras to help coordinate emergency responders and state and county officials.

Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner said the new system also includes drones that will help assess damage after natural disasters.

“These drones will help provide photo documentation, an assessment of pre-storm conditions, and afterwards send the drone up for post-storm.”

State and federal grants from FEMA paid for about $7 million of the project. The town paid for the rest.