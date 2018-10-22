© 2021 WSHU
Fasano And Harp Continue Public Spat

WSHU
Published October 22, 2018 at 12:33 PM EDT
Then-State Sen. Toni Harp in the Senate Chambers in 2011, and Connecticut State Senate President Len Fasano in 2015.

Now the latest in a squabble between two Connecticut politicians: Senate Republican President Len Fasano and the Democratic mayor of New Haven, Toni Harp. Harp criticized Fasano on Friday after he suggested a state audit of the city’s finances.

This back-and-forth began in August after the string of overdoses on the New Haven Green that resulted in more than 100 hospitalizations. Fasano called the city a place of despair. He called for a financial audit earlier this month after news stories on the Harp administration’s budget for travel and uniforms, according to the New Haven Register.

In an open letter to Fasano Friday, Harp sarcastically thanked Fasano for taking an interest in the city’s finances. She offered to make him an honorary New Haven senator if he would ask the town of North Haven, which includes part of his district, for financial aid. 

