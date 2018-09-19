Sen. Kaminsky: LIRR Receives 'Failing Report Card'

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky has released the results of a survey about the Long Island Rail Road conducted by his office.

More than 560 railroad customers participated in the survey. It found that only 18 percent of commuters are satisfied with the service.

Kaminsky called it a “failing report card.”

“The on-time statistics that the railroad keep are not accurate. We have to get rid of the false advertising that things are good. If we are to tackle a problem so central to Long Island, we have to come to grips with the nature of the situation. It’s simple: it’s very bad.”

The survey asked about on-time performance, communication from the railroad, and of the conditions of trains.

Kaminsky admits his survey is “unscientific.”