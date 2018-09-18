© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Suffolk DA And Sheriff Cancel On Rep. Zeldin’s Immigration Forum

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published September 18, 2018 at 11:09 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference in May on Capitol Hill in Washington.

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin held a forum on immigration Monday. It was supposed to include law enforcement officials; however, two of those officials canceled at the last minute.

The forum was billed as a discussion about immigration, gangs, and crime. The FBI, Suffolk’s police commissioner, district attorney, and sheriff were invited to speak. Not invited were those who advocate for immigrants. Over the weekend those advocates blitzed local officials with phone calls urging them not to attend. District Attorney Tim Sini and Sheriff Errol Toulon canceled at the last minute.

Irma Solis, director of the Suffolk chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union, says the forum was biased and aimed at stirring hate.

“You really can’t just have the one-sided conversation about law enforcement because you’re just promoting anti-immigrant sentiment and conflating immigrants with labeling an entire population as criminal.”

A spokeswoman for Zeldin said the forum did include those who could speak effectively on behalf of immigrants, including the Long Island Farm Bureau and an emigrant and mother of a boy killed by MS-13.

District Attorney Sini did not return messages. The Sheriff’s office said Toulon didn’t attend because of family reasons. A message posted to the Facebook page of Democratic Chair Rich Schaffer thanked him for his help in steering the DA and Sheriff away from the event.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandLee Zeldin
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane