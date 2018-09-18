© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Connecticut News

Metro-North To Install More Security Cameras On Platforms

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 18, 2018 at 2:32 PM EDT
metronorth_131209.jpg
Craig Ruttle
/
AP

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says it plans to install surveillance cameras on the platforms at seven Metro-North train stations in the state.

Surveillance cameras are planned for two stations in Darien, three in Norwalk and two in Westport.

Some stations already have security cameras, including Stamford, the busiest station on the New Haven Line. Union Station in New Haven also has cameras.

The department says the new cameras will improve security at the stations and serve as an upgrade for its infrastructure.

The department is planning a public meeting on the new cameras in Norwalk in October.

Connecticut NewsTransportationConnecticutMetro-NorthPublic Safety
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
