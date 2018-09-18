Metro-North To Install More Security Cameras On Platforms

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says it plans to install surveillance cameras on the platforms at seven Metro-North train stations in the state.

Surveillance cameras are planned for two stations in Darien, three in Norwalk and two in Westport.

Some stations already have security cameras, including Stamford, the busiest station on the New Haven Line. Union Station in New Haven also has cameras.

The department says the new cameras will improve security at the stations and serve as an upgrade for its infrastructure.

The department is planning a public meeting on the new cameras in Norwalk in October.