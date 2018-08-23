Suffolk County Prisons To Offer Tai Chi To Older Inmates

Seniors in the Suffolk County Correctional System on Long Island can now take tai chi classes. They’re part of a new program that targets the needs of older male inmates.

Newsday reports the program separates older inmates from the younger population. It’s designed to offer the seniors a full range of services to improve the quality of their lives while they’re in prison and after they’re released.

The program began in July by the Suffolk County Sheriff’sOoffice. It will soon also offer 12-step programs, employment counseling and mental health services.

The program is believed to be the first of its kind in the country.