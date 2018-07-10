Disaster Declaration Sought For Connecticut Tornado Recovery

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has asked for a federal disaster declaration in response to the spate of tornadoes and severe storms that hit the state in May.

The request includes New Haven and Fairfield Counties, as well as parts of Litchfield County. Malloy asked for public assistance from FEMA, which would reimburse about 75 percent of costs for municipalities and state agencies. He also asked the federal government for assistance for individuals. That could reimburse homeowners up to $34,000 for damage to uninsured housing.

A total of four tornadoes touched down in six towns in the state during the storms on May 15. Two people died in Danbury and New Fairfield when trees hit their vehicles, and more than 120,000 homes and businesses lost power.

