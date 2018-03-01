© 2021 WSHU
Long Island Officials Oppose Oyster Bay-Rye Sound Crossing

WSHU | By Vinny Ball
Published March 1, 2018 at 5:10 PM EST
marcellinocrop_vb_180301.jpg
Vinny Ball
/
WSHU
Republican State Senator Carl Marcellino speaking out against a potential tunnel or bridge connecting Long Island to Westchester County, at a press conference on Thursday.

Elected officials from Oyster Bay, Long Island, say they’re against any Cross Sound tunnel or bridge that comes into the town.

Elliot Conway, the mayor of Upper Brookville, says the project would turn his community into a “15-year construction zone. This would drive out the retirees who are looking to enjoy their retirement here, and it will stop the young adults who we want to settle here.”

State Senator Carl Marcellino, agreed, saying it would adversely impact the surrounding area. “This would be a disaster for our local community. It would be a disaster traffic wise, and the changing of the traffic patterns on the Expressway, the Southern State, and the Northern State would be dramatic.”

The crossing, which would cost an estimated $55 billion, would connect the Long Island Expressway in Nassau County to I-95 in Rye. Opponents say the money should go towards maintaining existing infrastructure.

A similar proposal was killed in 1973 by then-New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller.

