Gov. Andrew Cuomo has finalized his picks to fill two seats on the state Court of Appeals, the highest state court in New York: Nassau County District…
Democrats and Republicans, meeting at their state conventions, picked their choices to fill the open seat for state attorney general, following the…
The New York State legislature chose Barbara Underwood, the acting attorney general, to replace the former AG Eric Schneiderman for the remainder of the…
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says he still needs to consult with the other legislative leaders before he can set a date to vote on a replacement for…
The state legislature began interviewing candidates to replace Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned over a domestic violence scandal. Up first…
The New York State Assembly is set to interview potential replacements Tuesday for former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned May 8 in a…
Governor Cuomo announced Thursday that he’s appointed Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas as a special prosecutor to look into the domestic…
Disgraced former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was known as a long-time champion of women’s rights. That’s why leaders of women’s groups are still…
Solicitor General Barbara Underwood became acting attorney general on Tuesday, taking over for the disgraced Eric Schneiderman, who resigned after a New…
New York Attorney General Eric Schniederman is pressuring the future owners of Harvey Weinstein’s bankrupt company to pay victims who haven’t come forward…