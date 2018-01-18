© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Towns Declare Emergencies As Massive Ice Chunks Jam Rivers

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published January 18, 2018 at 2:00 PM EST
iceblocksfarmingtonriver_flickrpedrik_180118.jpg
pedrik
/
Flickr
Ice blocks floating along the Farmington River in Collinsville, Conn.

A Connecticut town is asking the governor to declare a state of emergency because the river that runs through the community has become jammed with massive chunks of ice. 
Haddam First Selectwoman Lizz Milardo signed a proclamation Wednesday saying the ice jams flowing down the Connecticut River poses a “danger to life and property.”
 
She says the small town about a half hour south of Hartford doesn't have the resources to deal with the potential emergency alone. Some residents have already evacuated low lying areas as a precaution.
 
The U.S. Coast Guard sent cutters down the river to try and break up the ice Thursday.
 
The town of Kent along the New York border has also declared an emergency for flooding along the Housatonic River that's prompted evacuations and road closures.

Tags

Connecticut NewsenvironmentConnecticutweatherKentHaddam
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press