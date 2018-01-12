© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

17 Alleged MS-13 Members Indicted On Murder, Drug Trafficking Charges

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 12, 2018 at 8:37 AM EST
ms13_apsethwenig_180112.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Suspected members of the MS-13 gang were arragined in Mineola, N.Y., on Thursday. A grand jury has indicted alleged members of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang on a slew of charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking.

On Long Island, 17 alleged members of the MS-13 street gang have been indicted after a multi-agency, multi-state investigation into the gang’s activities. One of those indicted is the “highest level leader” of the gang in the Northeast.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says the 17 face charges ranging from murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and drug trafficking.

She says the investigation was done by local, state, and federal authorities in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas.

“This is one of the biggest takedowns we’ve had, in this office certainly. So it is an incredible plethora of information that we’ve uncovered, it’s an incredible partnership that we’ve established, and we’re going to continue to work together until we eradicate this gang.”

Singas would not name the kingpin, who is in custody in Maryland.

Two of those arrested have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Angel Soler, whose body was found in the woods off the Southern State Parkway in October.

Singas also says at least three other murders were prevented during the course of the investigation.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
