Connecticut News

With Eye On MGM, Mohegan Sun Inks Partnership With Webster Bank Arena

WSHU | By Natalie Cioffari
Published December 7, 2017 at 2:35 PM EST
mohegansun_apjessicahill_170303.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

Mohegan Sun has signed a three-year deal to partner with Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to work together on concerts, sporting events and sponsorships.

In a statement, Mohegan Sun says they look forward to bringing a wider variety of entertainment to Bridgeport.

The announcement comes after the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal leaders asked the state legislature to be included in any potential discussion of a casino coming to Bridgeport.

MGM has proposed a $675 million resort casino in Bridgeport that would need legislative approval. 

