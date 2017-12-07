With Eye On MGM, Mohegan Sun Inks Partnership With Webster Bank Arena

Mohegan Sun has signed a three-year deal to partner with Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to work together on concerts, sporting events and sponsorships.

Under the agreement, they will now work together on concerts, sporting events, and sponsorships.

In a statement, Mohegan Sun says they look forward to bringing a wider variety of entertainment to Bridgeport.

The announcement comes after the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal leaders asked the state legislature to be included in any potential discussion of a casino coming to Bridgeport.

MGM has proposed a $675 million resort casino in Bridgeport that would need legislative approval.