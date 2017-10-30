© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Long Island News

Poll: Despite Climate Change Threat, Long Island Remains Desirable

WSHU | By Michelle Toussaint
Published October 30, 2017 at 10:55 AM EDT
Mark Lennihan
AP

Five years after Superstorm Sandy, a new poll finds that Long Island residents say the possibility of another destructive storm does not make the Island a less desirable place to live.

The poll, conducted by Newsday and Siena College, found that three-fifths of Long Islanders believe human activity is to blame for climate change.  

Nearly three-quarters believe the Island will experience another storm like Sandy in the future.

However, 75 percent said that threat has no effect on Long Island's appeal.

Overall, the poll found that 60 percent believe the federal government has not done enough to enhance Long Island’s ability to withstand another Sandy-like storm.

Long Island NewsSuperstorm SandyLong IslandClimate Change