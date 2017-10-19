© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Officials Expect 77,000 Puerto Ricans In Wake Of Maria

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published October 19, 2017 at 10:41 AM EDT
puertoricomariamigrants_apgeraldherbert_171019.jpg
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
Thousands of people evacuating Puerto Rico line up to get on a cruise ship in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in September.

Connecticut officials are now saying they expect 77,000 people to come to the state from Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.   

According to Scott Wilderman, the president of Career Resources in Bridgeport, 400 people have landed at Hartford’s Bradley International Airport from Puerto Rico this week.

Wilderman is working with other agencies and community activists in Bridgeport to open a Welcome Center to help integrate the new and returning residents from the island. It’s scheduled to open on November 1.  

Connecticut has the largest percentage of Puerto Rican residents of any state – more than 7 percent.  

