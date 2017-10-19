Connecticut Officials Expect 77,000 Puerto Ricans In Wake Of Maria

Connecticut officials are now saying they expect 77,000 people to come to the state from Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

According to Scott Wilderman, the president of Career Resources in Bridgeport, 400 people have landed at Hartford’s Bradley International Airport from Puerto Rico this week.

Wilderman is working with other agencies and community activists in Bridgeport to open a Welcome Center to help integrate the new and returning residents from the island. It’s scheduled to open on November 1.

Connecticut has the largest percentage of Puerto Rican residents of any state – more than 7 percent.