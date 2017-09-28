Cuomo Blasts Trump On Tax Reform Proposal

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is attacking President Trump on his tax reform proposal.

Cuomo says even though the standard deduction would be doubled to either $12,000 for singles or $24,000 for married couples, many deductions, including the ability to deduct state and local taxes, would be taken away.

“It is the height of hypocrisy. You have an administration saying I want to cut taxes, and now literally they want to tax you on the taxes that you pay!”

He says that is un-constitutional because it’s double taxation.

Cuomo says New York Republicans who support the plan have put loyalty to party above serving the best interests of their constituents.

“How a Republican congressperson from the State of New York could be supporting efforts that drive a stake through the heart of their own district is reprehensible to me.”

Cuomo says he believes the Trump administration is targeting New Yorkers.