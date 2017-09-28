© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Blasts Trump On Tax Reform Proposal

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published September 28, 2017 at 10:02 AM EDT
cuomo_apmaryaltaffer_170719.jpg
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is attacking President Trump on his tax reform proposal.

Cuomo says even though the standard deduction would be doubled to either $12,000 for singles or $24,000 for married couples, many deductions, including the ability to deduct state and local taxes, would be taken away.

“It is the height of hypocrisy. You have an administration saying I want to cut taxes, and now literally they want to tax you on the taxes that you pay!”

He says that is un-constitutional because it’s double taxation.

Cuomo says New York Republicans who support the plan have put loyalty to party above serving the best interests of their constituents.

“How a Republican congressperson from the State of New York could be supporting efforts that drive a stake through the heart of their own district is reprehensible to me.”

Cuomo says he believes the Trump administration is targeting New Yorkers.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
