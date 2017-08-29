© 2021 WSHU
Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Surge In Connecticut

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 29, 2017 at 10:30 AM EDT
fentanyl_aphartfordpolicedepartment_170227.jpg
Hartford Police Department via AP
/
Items seized in a drug raid in the Asylum Hill neighborhood in Hartford, Conn., in 2016. Deputy Chief Brian Foley said multiple officers became ill when they were exposed to heroin and fentanyl during the bust.

In a report released on Monday, the state medical examiner found that the synthetic opioid fentanyl is killing more and more people in Connecticut.

In the first half of 2017, 322 people died of overdoses involving fentanyl – nearly twice as many as the entire year of 2015.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and is usually cut into other drugs like heroin, cocaine or prescription opioids. Even a small amount can be deadly.

The medical examiner says heroin deaths are still increasing, but not as quickly as they had in past years.

The report also found that fewer people died from the prescription drug oxycodone in the first half of 2017 than in the same time period last year.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
