East Hampton Appeals To FAA To Counter Airport Noise

On Long Island, East Hampton town officials met with the FAA to discuss what to do after a local law to enforce a curfew on helicopters and private jets was struck down by a federal appeals court.

U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., arranged and attended the meeting to keep lines of communication open between the town and the FAA.

Larry Cantwell, East Hampton town supervisor, says the noise is having a negative impact on the quality of life for residents.

“The town is considering applying to the FAA under their Part 161 application process to adopt some reasonable restrictions in order to get a better control over the noise issues that are being created at the airport.”

Once East Hampton offers a detailed analysis of the airport, its noise and environmental impact, the Part 161 application determines what restrictions can be made.

Cantwell says the East Hampton airport will generate close to 30,000 noise complaints this year alone.