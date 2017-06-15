41 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Indicted On Long Island

In one of the biggest single day takedowns of the violent MS-13 gang, 41 alleged gang members were indicted on Long Island in what Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas called a “four-year violence spree.”

Singas, Nassau Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter and Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Jason Molina detailed the charges at a press conference in Mineola.

The charges include conspiracy, attempted murder, assault, and weapons possession. Singas says while the gang deals in drugs and human trafficking:

“Their motive here on Long Island is not profit, but terror. They are joined together by their creed of violence, their defense of their turf, and their gang associates and their gang lifestyle.”

The indictments come one day after Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched a local multi-agency task force to go after the gang.

During a visit to Long Island in April, U.S Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed to “demolish” MS-13.

MS-13 was responsible for 11 murders on Long Island in the past year.