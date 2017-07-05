Rep. King Endorses Jack Martins For Nassau County Executive

Congressman Peter King of Long Island has endorsed Jack Martins for Nassau County Executive.

King praised Martin’s work as mayor of Mineola and senator in Albany.

“Jack, probably most importantly in this year’s election, strongly stands for ethics reform and transparency. We’re going to restore confidence in government. People have to know what’s being done is being done openly,” King said.

Martins was nominated by the Nassau GOP. His campaign tackles corruption in local government, “restoring confidence in government, but also understanding that it's going to take a plan and experience to fix the issues that have afflicted Nassau County.”

The current Nassau County executive, Ed Mangano, pled not guilty to federal corruption charges last October.

He has not announced whether he will seek a third term.