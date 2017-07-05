© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Rep. King Endorses Jack Martins For Nassau County Executive

WSHU | By Dara Smith
Published July 5, 2017 at 2:50 PM EDT
jackmartins_apmikegroll_160705.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP
Sen. Jack Martins, R-Garden City Park, during a Senate hearing in 2015 in Albany, N.Y.

Congressman Peter King of Long Island has endorsed Jack Martins for Nassau County Executive.

King praised Martin’s work as mayor of Mineola and senator in Albany.

“Jack, probably most importantly in this year’s election, strongly stands for ethics reform and transparency. We’re going to restore confidence in government. People have to know what’s being done is being done openly,” King said.

Martins was nominated by the Nassau GOP. His campaign tackles corruption in local government, “restoring confidence in government, but also understanding that it's going to take a plan and experience to fix the issues that have afflicted Nassau County.”

The current Nassau County executive, Ed Mangano, pled not guilty to federal corruption charges last October.

He has not announced whether he will seek a third term.

Long Island NewsLong IslandPeter KingEd ManganoJack Martins
