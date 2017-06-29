Ex-Oyster Bay Official And Associates Plead Not Guilty To Corruption Charges

Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto and six associates have pleaded not guilty to state corruption charges.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas says the town of Oyster Bay had a culture of deep-seated corruption benefitting officials, their family and friends.

“Venditto faces various charges for allegedly accepting bribes from Carlo Lizza and Sons Paving in Old Bethpage in exchange for contract work,” Singas said.

Venditto pleaded not guilty in October to federal corruption charges that he took bribes from Long Island restaurant owner Harendra Singh to secure contracts and loans worth millions of dollars.

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife were also indicted in the federal case.