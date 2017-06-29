© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Ex-Oyster Bay Official And Associates Plead Not Guilty To Corruption Charges

WSHU | By Ian C. Shaefer
Published June 29, 2017 at 5:51 PM EDT
venditto_apfrankeltman_170111.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto leaves the federal courthouse in 2016 in Central Islip, N.Y.

Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto and six associates have pleaded not guilty to state corruption charges.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas says the town of Oyster Bay had a culture of deep-seated corruption benefitting officials, their family and friends.

“Venditto faces various charges for allegedly accepting bribes from Carlo Lizza and Sons Paving in Old Bethpage in exchange for contract work,” Singas said.

Venditto pleaded not guilty in October to federal corruption charges that he took bribes from Long Island restaurant owner Harendra Singh to secure contracts and loans worth millions of dollars.

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife were also indicted in the federal case.

